REVEALED: Who you voted as Fraser Coast’s top teacher

TOP-VOTED TEACHER: St Mary's College support and physics teacher Amy Kiss was voted best teacher on the Fraser Coast. Photo: Cody Fox

THE FRASER Coast’s top teacher said being awarded the accolade was the perfect start to the 2020 school year.

“It’s just an amazing honour,” Amy Kiss said.

Ms Kiss was voted the best teacher on the Fraser Coast in a recent poll conducted by the Chronicle.

The St Mary’s College, Maryborough teacher said it was nice to know her work had a meaningful impact on her student’s lives.

The 28-year-old works as a support teacher for inclusive education and leads Year 11 and 12 physics classes.

“I always wanted to be a teacher. I was the five-year-old with a whiteboard at home teaching my teddy bears,” she said.

Ms Kiss said it was important that children had fun in the classroom.

“I like to play games with my students, centred around learning the lesson of the day,” she said.

Ms Kiss has been a teacher for six years.

Four of those have been at St Mary’s College.

She said being a teacher was the most rewarding profession she could have entered.

“I went to lots of open days, but all my research had me coming back to teaching,” she said.

“I feel the most comfortable with my students and there is no greater feeling than seeing someone achieve success.”

Ms Kiss said having people acknowledge the role she was playing in their children’s lives was humbling.

“Some days you don’t necessarily see the results you want to, but knowing your efforts are appreciated is just great,” she said.

Ms Kiss received 9 per cent of the votes on the Chronicle’s online poll.