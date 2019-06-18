Menu
The servo on Boat Harbour Dr has remained closed, despite being finished in March
REVEALED: Why this brand new Bay servo remains closed

Blake Antrobus
18th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
A NEW Hervey Bay service station that was set to open in March has been delayed due to staffing problems.

The new Shell station on Boat Harbour Dr was completed in March, but the shop has remained closed and the pumps blocked off over the last four months.

A spokeswoman from Viva Energy, the service station owners, said negotiations were continuing to confirm the operator of the site.

"We are excited about the service station opening in the near future and will communicate via local media channels the planned opening date in due course," the spokeswoman said.

Miss Cocoa's, a drive-thru coffee shop which opened at the site in March, remains in operation.
 

