Evacuees at Station Square
News

REVEALED: Why busy Coast shopping centre was evacuated

Jessica Grewal
13th Aug 2020 1:12 PM
HUNDREDS of shoppers were evacuated from Station Square Shopping Centre early Thursday afternoon.

The fire alarm went off about 12.40pm and shoppers were shuffled out through the nearest exits.

The crowds were allowed back in after just a few minutes.

Among them was roving Chronicle reporter Carlie Walker, who was spending a well-deserved day off at the hairdresser.

She snapped this picture while standing outside with colour foils in her hair, much to the amusement of passers-by.

A spokesman for Queensland Fire and Rescue Maryborough said normal precautions were taken once the alarm activated but investigations showed it was a false alarm and there was no sign of a fire.

