Generic Shopping Trolley images. Picture: Adam Ward
News

REVEALED: Why shoppers are being turned away from Coles

Carlie Walker
9th Oct 2020 4:56 PM
SHOPPERS have been turned away from Coles outlets across the Fraser Coast and Australia after the supermarkets were hit with IT issues.

One Hervey Bay man, Murray Richardson, said his wife had been charged four times while paying for their groceries on Friday as the system went down.

He was told no one would be able to fix the situation until tomorrow, when it's hoped systems will be back online.

A spokeswoman from a local Coles outlet confirmed the outage and said it was nationwide, but was unable to comment further.

