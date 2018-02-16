REVEALED: Why Mayor Loft was dismissed

Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor Chris Loft after his first court appearance.

A LENGTHY list of misconduct and inappropriate conduct allegations were behind the reasons for Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft's sacking.

Since he was elected mayor, Cr Loft has racked up 11 allegations of misconduct and inappropriate conduct.

The allegations have been detailed on the council's public councillor complaints register.

In a statement on the dismissal, Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said Cr Loft made "serial breaches of the Local Government principles" outlined in the Local Government Act.

"I have formed the view that Councillor Loft still does not understand his legislative responsibilities and is not truly remorseful for his past behaviour," Mr Hinchliffe said.

Mr Hinchliffe said the findings against Cr Loft included:

Breaches of the Councillor's Code of Conduct

Repeated inappropriate use of media

Failure to comply with Council's IT systems policy

Use of position to influence an employee of a council-controlled entity to covertly provide financial information

Improper disclosure of confidential council information to a third party

Failure to comply with Council's Public Interest Disclosure policy.

Cr Loft's current list of complaints as mayor, detailed on the council's website, are below:

May 5, 2016 - public criticism of councillors Stuart Taylor and Daniel Sanderson during a council meeting on May 4, 2016 by challenging their dealing with declared conflicts of interest in matters related to the Sports Precinct Project and stating that he intended to make a formal complaint about them to the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning.

December 1, 2016 - issued a media statement criticising fellow councillors over their conduct towards the mayor and attacking Crs George Seymour and Stuart Taylor over their relation to the Labor Party.

December 9, 2016 - attempted to influence and direct a Fraser Coast Tourism and Events employee to covertly provide him with information. Dealt with as misconduct. Watch his apology at July's council meeting here.

March 28, 2017 - gave directions to a council officer beyond his powers regarding access to the CEO's mailbox. Reprimanded for misconduct.

June 30, 2017 - reprimanded for three counts of inappropriate conduct within a year, which is taken as misconduct. Watch his apology at August's council meeting here.

September 6, 2017 - disclosed confidential information concerning the former CEO's employment contract to external parties. Reprimanded for misconduct and ordered by tribunal to pay a $1000 fine and apologise for the misconduct.

September 9, 2017 - email to local media critical of council report and staff. Reprimanded for inappropriate conduct.

September 28, 2017 - reprimanded for inappropriate conduct regarding statements made to local media on November 11, 2016 and December 1, 2016 critical of council's the previous CEO.

November 1, 2017 - reprimanded for inappropriate conduct regarding provocative and offensive statements about the previous CEO and publicly denigrating fellow councillors in an open letter on November 28, 2016.

November 7, 2017 - reprimanded for inappropriate conduct after publicly criticising the previous CEO between January and March 2016.

December 12, 2017 - three counts of misconduct relating to:

Receiving three orders reprimanding him for inappropriate conduct within the one year (5/12/16, 28/3/2017 and 8/9/17)

Receiving three orders reprimanding him for inappropriate conduct within the one year (28/3/17, 8/9/2017 and 27/9/2017)

Misrepresenting the Director-General's views to council.

Three other complaints of inappropriate conduct had no action taken and another misconduct allegation was dismissed.