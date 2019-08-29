REVEALED: Wide Bay team ready to silence the Roar

A TEAM of Wide Bay's football finest has been selected to take on Brisbane Roar.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour announced the Wide Bay Select team yesterday, alongside Football Queensland Technical Director for Wide Bay, Dale Paxton.

The Wide Bay Select team will take on the Roar at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct on Saturday, September 21.

Cr Seymour said having the Brisbane Roar A-league team on the Fraser Coast for a community camp from September 18-22 was good news for the region's sporting community.

"We're encouraging everyone in the community to make the most of having an elite football team on the Fraser Coast over several days,” he said.

"The Roar visit will be a major boost for the entire Fraser Coast football community - the junior and senior players, their families, the coaches and the fans.”

Cr Seymour believes there will be plenty of opportunities for the community to rub shoulders with the Roar.

"Get along to the game at the sports precinct on Saturday September 21, book tickets to the Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce Brisbane Roar team dinner and watch open training sessions to see how elite footballers practice and prepare,” he said.

To register for free tickets to the match visit roarfrasercoast.eventbrite.com.au

The full schedule for the Brisbane Roar visit will be made available on the council's website once finalised.

WIDE BAY SELECT TEAM

Jacob Chapman - Sunbury Blues

Joel Hack - Bingera F.C.

Kyle Townsend - Wide Bay Buccaneers

Leun Hewitt - Bingera F.C.

Jarryd Bennier - Brothers Aston Villa

Matt Capello - Kawungan Sandy Strait Jets

Liam Previtera - Kawungan Sandy Strait Jets

Cory Legett - Across the Waves

Anthony Mollee - Sunbury Blues

Daniel Watson - Bingera F.C.

Sam Meyer - Across the Waves

Josh Adcock - United Park Eagles

Matt Twyford - Across the Waves

Tyson Bedford - Sunbury Blues

Sam Collinson - Across the Waves