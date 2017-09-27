31°
REVEALED: Worst cases of texting while driving on Coast

Texting while driving. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily
Amy Formosa
FRASER Coast drivers have shared the worst cases of distracted drivers witnessed on our roads.

Chronicle reader Kylie Salmon said she saw a driver texting or doing something on their mobile while she was driving down Ghost Hill towards Booral Rd.

"He was so distracted by what he was looking at that he didn't notice that he swerved on to my side of the road, kept coming towards me for about 20secs, then he swerved on to his side of the road and kept driving," she said.

"He had absolutely no idea he had done it - I had nowhere to go while this was happening, flashing my lights, beeping did nothing to get his attention, I had a toddler in the car and I was eight months pregnant at the time."

Pam Coles said she witnessed a driving school instructor in his car driving well above the speed limit and eating while on his phone.

Having a mobile phone in hand while driving could cost you $330 and 3 demerit points.
Tina Louise sees parents on their phones along Boat Harbour Drive and Elizabeth St while going to pick her kids up from school.

OPINION: Texting and driving is selfishly risking lives

Chronicle reader Lisa Stefani saw a young woman dressed in the latest sporting bike riders gear looking down at her phone while peddling her bike along Adelaide Lane and the junction of Ann St.

"She was looking straight down at her phone and nowhere else with BOTH hands holding the phone busy texting," she said.

David John Burns said sadly some people don't care that other lives are put in danger.

"It's more important to see how many likes or what is happening on social media then to worry about other road users," he said.

Penny Cooper sees parents with their children in the car texting on their way to school.

"The biggest culprits are mothers," she said.

"It's disgusting adn at school I haev actually had a go at a couple of women."

