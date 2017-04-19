REVEALED: Worst offences on our roads over Easter

POLICE have released the final figures from the Easter Road Safety Campaign for our region over the long weekend.

Speedsters were the biggest offenders in the Central Region which covers the Fraser Coast and incorporates areas from Bowen down to the Sunshine Coast.

Sadly there were two fatalities following the horror crash on the Bruce Highway near Tiaro which claimed the lives of two and injured others on Monday, the final day of the Easter operation.

The Queensland Easter Road Safety Campaign stated on Thursday April 13 and continued until Monday April 17.

In this time there were 2,013 speeding drivers caught on camera and 1,048 pulled over for speeding.

Police conducted 26,990 Random Breath Tests in the Central Region and 80 drink drivers were caught.

