REVEALED:Bay cafe takes the crown for Coast's best coffee

Chevanon Photography

TAKE a spoonful of Di Bella medium dark roast coffee and stir in some top customer service and a brilliant atmosphere, and you've got the best coffee in the region.

That's the consensus from those who voted in the Fraser Coast Chronicle online poll this week to give Bean Beat Espresso bar the title of having the Fraser Coast's Best Coffee for the second time, with 22 per cent of the votes.

Bean Beat owner Oscar Malmros said he was delighted to see how appreciated his coffee was by his customers.

Facebook commenter and visitor to the Fraser Coast Kaye Russell-Green said Bean Beat was the best, adding that she wished there was a shop in her home town of Hobart.

Megan Chambers commented that Bean Beat on the Esplanade in Pialba had the best coffee "hands down".

Mr Malmros said his staff were always striving to make every cup of coffee served simply the best.

"We work very hard to mark the best cup of coffee every time," Mr Malmros said.

"The staff work very hard to make the customers happy and feel good when they come in ... we remember their names and their coffees, and I think this win is a credit to the staff.

"They all excel in customer service and the customers can feel that and that's why they keep coming back.

"I would like to say thank you to all the customers for voting for us; it makes us feel like we are achieving something every day and we are working hard towards something - it's good."

Mr Malmros said it was also gratifying to see that the past three months of construction works surrounding the business at Seafront Oval and WetSide Water Park hadn't deterred his loyal customers.

"To be honest, it's been a tough three months with the road works around us.

"The atmosphere hasn't been that great for the past few months but it's all for the better.

"They are trying to improve the water park and Seafront Oval, which is a good thing.

"Now it's all back to normal and we are ready for summer to kick in and are ready for all of our customers."

The newly opened Brew and View Cafe on the Esplanade in Point Vernon came a close second with 17 per cent of the votes.

