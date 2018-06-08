Menu
QUEENSLANDER: Former Wallaroos junior Rhiannon Revell-Blair has been named in the Queensland State of Origin team.
Rugby League

Revell-Blair is picked for Qld's Origin team

Matthew McInerney
8th Jun 2018 5:18 PM
LEAGUE: She started her rugby league career at Wallaroos, but Rhiannon Revell-Blair will soon line up for Queensland's State of Origin team.

It has been a phenomenal rise for the multi-talented 17-year-old, who has excelled in rugby league, union and touch.

The triple-code star played for Australia's youth team at last year's World Schools Sevens, Revell-Blair is one of six debutants named by Queensland coach Jason Hetherington in for the June 22 clash.

For Revell-Blair, whose uncle Maurice Blair 99 NRL games and has made more than 100 appearances for Hull Kingston Rovers in the Super League, it came as a shock.

"Being 17, I didn't think I'd be selected,” she said. "I think it was the way I played at the National Women's Championship last week.” Revell-Blair played for Queensland Country at the Gold Coast competition.

She scored a try as Queensland Country beat the Combined Affiliate States 38-0, then fell 26-0 to NSW City.

A last-gasp sideline conversion from Chelsea Baker handed Queensland Country a 22-20 win against Queensland City to finish third. Revell-Blair's journey to the State of Origin arena, which for the women's teams will be North Sydney Oval, started at Wallaroos a decade ago.

"It was fun playing against the boys back then,” she said.

"I think I got into league just watching my dad play.”

Revell-Blair, who now attends St Margaret's Anglican Girls School in Brisbane but plays for Emu Park in the Rockhampton Rugby League, said she that while she is looking forward to the game, she expected her Origin debut to be tough. This will be the first game played as a "State of Origin” after it was previously referred to as the interstate challenge.

fcsport rhiannon revell-blair rugby league state of origin wallaroos womens sport
Fraser Coast Chronicle

