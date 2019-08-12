Revenge porn stalker cries in court

A Palmerston man who "falls in love with women and seems to believe (he) owns them" has been jailed after threatening to share revenge porn of his pregnant ex-girlfriend when she ended their relationship, calling her a baby-killer when she had complications with her pregnancy, pestering her with dozens of phone calls and slashing her car tyres.

The man, 42, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, wept in court on Wednesday when Judge Tanya Fong Lim remanded him in custody after he pleaded guilty to a string of offences committed over six weeks last year.

The court heard the woman, then seven weeks pregnant, decided to end the relationship in September 2018.

After receiving a barrage of threatening text messages, the woman asked for police to help her move out of the Moulden property she had shared with the man for four months.

Later that day, the man sent a text message saying: "I'm putting your naked pictures of you on Facebook for everyone to see" and "I will make sure you don't get a job I will also put naked pictures up of you at your workplace as well … you don't want to talk to me I will do it the hard way, that's fine."

Police arrested the man later that day and issued a domestic violence order preventing the man from having any contact with the woman.

When two police officers went to Royal Darwin Hospital to meet the woman - who was at risk of a miscarriage - the man called and police heard him calling the woman a baby killer.

Two weeks after the woman left, the man drove his Toyota LandCruiser into the city, where the woman had moved, slashed the tyres of her car and scratched "I'M N****R F*CKER" into the side of her car.

Despite a bail condition that he not have a mobile phone, the man took one to a meeting with a probation officer, and lied about needing it for his job at a gardening nursery.

Judge Tanya Fong Lim said the man's behaviour toward woman "seems not to have changed since the last time" he was sent to jail.

"You seem to fall in love with women and seem to believe you own them," she said.

"The only thing that is positive this time is that there is no physical violence."

Ms Fong Lim said it was a good sign the man was supported by his new partner in court.

She sentenced him to 14 months jail, to be suspended after eight months served.