REVERSED: Investigation causes AFL Wide Bay result to change

AUSSIE RULES: Gympie Cats have been awarded a win and four vital competition points after a two-week, AFL Queensland investigation.

The fourth-round clash between Gympie and The Waves went under the microscope a fortnight ago.

The Cats originally had the game won 12.12-84 - 12.8-80, but moments after they celebrated by singing their team song an official informed them the score was formally recorded as an 12.8-80 - 11.12-78 win by The Waves.

An angry Gympie outfit immediately approached AFL Wide Bay and requested the result be investigated.

An independent investigator was appointed, who accessed footage of the complete game and performed a thorough, full count of goals kicked during the game.

The investigator found a fourth-quarter Gympie goal was not recorded by an official.

A formal decision was handed down yesterday, with the result now officially recorded as 12.12-84 - 12.8-80.

"It's definitely not a regular occurrence, it was a simple mistake, just human error and we now have the right result," AFL Competitions Manager- Sunshine Coast / Wide Bay Dean Wicks said.

The result has a minor impact on both team's position on the table.

The Waves Eagles remain third on the ladder, four points behind top two teams Bay Power and Hervey Bay Bombers and four points ahead of Brothers Bulldogs, but their win-loss record drops to 3-2.

AFL WIDE BAY: Maryborough Bears V The Waves at Port City Park in the Anzac Day clash. Matthew McInerney

Gympie's win-loss record improves to 2-3 and they gain a small boost in percentage, but not enough of a boost to surpass the Bulldogs.

Wicks said it was a rare mistake, one that most likely would not be repeated.

All AFL Wide Bay teams will be in action today,

The Waves host current competition leaders, the Bombers, at Frank Coulthard Oval, while the Cats will host Maryborough Bears at Six Mile Oval, a game in which a big win could allow Gympie to move up the ladder.