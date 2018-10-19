REVIEW: From the page to the stage

Rehearsals are now in full swing for Z-PAC Theatre's latest play Wolf Lullaby, with the first showing to take place on Friday, October 26.

DESPITE its title, Z-PAC's next play - the award-winning Wolf Lullaby - won't lull you to sleep.

Its off-Broadway debut received a four-and-a-half stars out of five rating from tough New York critics.

I saw a run-through of the whole show and I was riveted.

The mobile scenery is designed by Matt King.

With the magic wand of theatre, the Z-PAC talent takes a shocking event and, via Hilary Bell's acclaimed script, lays bare the mind of maleficence.

Professional theatrical director, performer and educator, Jonathan Dunn has cleverly directed a brilliant cast.

Dunn, with help from assistant director Theresa Saunders and stage manager Katanee Draheim, have successfully delivered Wolf Lullaby in fine shape.

The play, set in a remote Tasmanian town, opens innocently enough with Lizzie, a nine-year-old girl, playing and chanting a children's rhyme; a theme which insists itself during the plot.

From this first appearance she will be central to the play, enigmatic and proactive.

Trinity Smith wraps herself in this part and delivers a quality performance many mature actors seldom achieve.

Her talent may be innate but Dunn's direction plus experience with Z-PAC and Addictive Dramatics have polished her art.

She has more energy than Superwoman!

A two-year-old boy is brutally murdered and Lizzie progressively becomes implicated until she is the only suspect.

It is the direct and subtle rapport and discord between her mother, father and the local police sergeant and their reaction among themselves, that makes for a brilliant two hours of memorable theatre.

Lizzie's loving mother, Angela, progresses from disbelief to doubt, painfully urging her daughter to tell the truth, while fearful of what that might engender.

Visually, vocally and artistically Donna Morgan is perfect as the young mother.

Warren, sensitively played by experienced Stuart Waters, is Lizzie's indulgent father, amicably separated from Angela.

The avant-garde atmosphere the playwright has created, requires an edgy yet calm approach to the part. Waters delivers.

Elliot Ashton as the typical Australian neighbourhood police sergeant Ray, is congruent to the Wolf Lullaby atmosphere; good cop/bad cop. It's a steady role and Ashton comes across. His final scene is a delicate jewel.

Director Jonathan Dunn and the Z-PAC team seamlessly transfer Wolf Lullaby from the page to the stage.

WOLF LULLABY

When: Friday, October 26, November 2 and 9; and Saturday October 27, November 3 and 10; all at 7.30pm. Matinees Sunday, October 28, November 4 and 11, at 2pm.

Where: Z-PAC Theatre, Zephyr St, Scarness.

Cost: Adults $25, concession $20, students and children (parental discretion is advised) $15.