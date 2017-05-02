Review group to be rehired by Fraser Coast council

Councillor portfolios are up for review at the next meeting.

THE council is considering hiring the same company which reviewed staff culture and morale across local government ranks to implement a raft of recommendations outlined in a yet to be released report.

This could cost ratepayers up to $41,800.

CPEM Consulting Group carried out an organisational review of the council earlier this year and subsequently made 49 recommendations.

Despite being flagged for publication two weeks ago, the company's final report has still not been released.

The council has booked two appointments with the company - one to assist its project team and another to monitor how the recommendations are being implemented.

Council documents reveal the company is engaged at a daily rate of $3,800 plus travel.

The decision on who should roll out the recommendations will be discussed at Wednesday's council meeting in Maryborough.