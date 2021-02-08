REVIEW: Why every woman needs to see this movie

Carey Mulligan stars as Cassie in director Emerald FennellÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN, a Focus Features release. Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN Carey Mulligan, Adam Brody All cinemas from early Jan Parent Company : Village Roadshow

Walking out of the cinema, my heart is broken.

I won't tell you why.

You'll have to go see Promising Young Woman to understand.

But know this - if you go to the movies to merely be entertained, this may not be the film for you.

This film is stimulating conversation, touching nerves, creating debate about the culture and times we live in.

At its heart is a damaged and vulnerable young woman, Cassie, (played by Carey Mulligan) whose best friend, Nina, was lost to suicide after a sexual assault.

Actually, the sexual assault might have been the last reason why suicide seemed to be the only option for her friend.

The film takes us on a tour of the layers of betrayal that followed the assault.

Nina's college, her friends turned against her.

Lawyers supposedly committed to the pursuit of justice were only committed to the pursuit of destroying a woman who had already been victimised in a terrible way.

Even Nina's mother wants to move on from the tragedy. She's older than Cassie and probably knows the futility of the fight for justice.

Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman

But Cassie, hardened and furious by the way the world failed her friend, is a force to be reckoned with.

When we hear the words promising and young, these often refer to a man who has found himself in some kind of trouble.

It brings to mind college rapist Brock Turner, whose swimming career - and its destruction - was brought up numerous times during his trial.

The idea of a promising young woman being destroyed because of sexual assault often seems to take a back seat to the idea of a young man being derailed by the consequences of his own actions.

In a way, Cassie herself is like a victim of assault.

She trusts no one.

Her ability to connect with people has taken a hit.

We don't ever see Nina, except in photos, the kind of photos that hit you in the heart - a smiling young girl who seems incapable of the kind of unhappiness and depression that would lead to one taking their own life.

But we see the impact of her assault through Cassie.

Her friend never moved on and never forgot.

And that is not the fault of Cassie herself, but the fault of a world in which justice was unlikely if not impossible.

In the aftermath of the #MeToo movement, there has been significant backlash.

People want to defend the nice guys, to point out that #notallmen assault women.

That is true.

But the point this movie makes so baldly is that far too many do.

And standing by and watching it happen without fighting and railing against it makes you almost as bad - a point that is highlighted and underlined in the most wrenching way in this film.

This is the most jarring film I've seen in a long time, possibly since Get Out called out the sins of casual (and overt) racism.

Do I wish it had ended differently?

With a sense of triumph instead of tears?

Undoubtedly.

But the truth is this story ended the way far too many do for woman.

To reach out for assistance, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, headspace on 1800 650 890 or beyondblue on 1300 224 636.