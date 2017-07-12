Revitalisation works underway in Maryborough

The council's latest revitalisation works are underway in Ellena St.

Son of late cyclist says council failed in duty of care

WORK is well underway in Maryborough's Ellena St as the next stage of the Fraser Coast council's revitalisation works is carried out.

Work started on Sunday, with traffic movements restricted to one way with the west bound lane closed (Bazaar to Adelaide) and the east bound lane open (Adelaide to Bazaar).

JAC Civil are undertaking the work.

It will involved the installation of signage, undertaking physical service locations and survey and starting the removal of streetscape furniture.

The council issued a statement informing the public there would be some loss of car parks in the CBD during the operation.

Works are also being carried out at night, with a full road closure in place.