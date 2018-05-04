REVVED UP: 500 classics to cruise into town

PRIDE AND PASSION: Car enthusiasts from around the state will come together for the Wide Bay Rodders May in the Bay Show and Shine on Sunday.

ONE of the biggest car show and shines between the Sunshine Coast and Cairns will be staged in Hervey Bay this weekend - and it's all for a good cause.

Passionate car enthusiasts from the Wide Bay Rodders are all geared up for their 11th May in the Wide Bay event, with five local charities - including the neonatal clinic and the Pialba State School children's reading program - receiving donations from the event's proceeds.

Club president Des Batten said about 500 cars and motorbikes were expected to cruise into the region for the weekend, with enthusiasts travelling from Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Cairns and Bundaberg to take part, with most staying at one local caravan park.

"You wouldn't see anything like this anywhere else, not as huge as what we have," Mr Batten said.

"Everything that we make, all the proceeds go to the children's charities in Hervey Bay.

"Last year we gave away about $15,000 and that was absolutely amazing."

Mr Batten said there would be plenty of opportunities for the public to check out the cars over the course of the weekend, with a cruise around the region on Saturday morning and an Esplanade cruise between 3pm and 6pm the same day.

The drivers will start at Elizabeth St in Urangan and head down to the Pialba roundabout near WetSide, turn around and go back down the Esplanade with a few stops on the way.

"So people can go down the Esplanade, take down their tables, dinner and blankets and sit by the side of the Esplanade and I reckon they will see about 500 cars," he said.

"If you want to go and talk to the owners and ask them any questions, they love to talk to people who want to know more about their cars."

The weekend's event will conclude with the "massive" Show and Shine at Pialba State Primary School on Sunday, where anyone with a new or old hotrod, classic car or bike and Australian and American Muscle cars can enter their pride and joy for just $5.

"This car show is going to be absolutely massive," Mr Batten said.

"We've got Mustang and Torana clubs from Brisbane ... it will be an incredible sight.

"Last year we had a car that was 101 years old, it was amazing. It was the only one of its kind.

"There's a lot of elderly people in the Bay as well that have some beautiful cars and bring them out once a year and this is the thing I love ... they will come to our show with their pride and joy."

Ten prizes for cars and four for motorbikes will be awarded at noon and will be selected by members of the public.

"Some pick old cars, some pick a brand new car, some ladies pick a car because they like the colour.

"I say to them, I want you to go for a walk around and I want you to pick the car you would most like to steal," Mr Batten said with a laugh.

There will be a canteen open, raffles and a car air-brushing demonstration.

Free parking is available on the Hervey Bay High School Oval from 9am to 1pm, via the Old Maryborough Rd entrance. Show cars can enter from 8am. Entry is a gold coin donation for the public. Car and show bikes entry is $5.

ESPLANADE CRUISE

Saturday, May 5: Starting from Elizabeth St, Urangan, and travelling down to the WetSide roundabout and back, from 3pm to 6pm.

SHOW AND SHINE