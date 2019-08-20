Menu
MOTOR ON: Fraser Coast Independent Riders will ride around the streets of the Heritage City before heading out to an event in Biggenden raising money for the Maryborough Hospital Auxiliary.
Whats On

Revving on their parade

Boni Holmes
by
20th Aug 2019 6:02 PM
FRASER Coast Independent Riders are revved up for this weekend's Community Parade.

The event will run in partnership with the Maryborough Ford Car Club and other community groups, including MACE Wide Bay and Loners Queensland.

Rider Michael Tucker said it was the second of what they hoped would be many more.

"This event is about community and leading byexample," Mr Tucker said.

"This is where community groups work together for a common good."

He said their first event was the recent Blanket Runhosted by MACE Wide Bay.

"We are always happy to work with other groups and organisations and look forward to celebrating our community with the residents of the Fraser Coast," he said.

The Community Parade starts at the Brolga Theatre carpark, 5 Walker St, Maryborough, on Saturday, August 24, from 7.30am.

Registration is only $5 and includes five tickets in the event raffle, with all proceeds going to the Maryborough Hospital Auxiliary.

Registration is from 7-7.30am, departing the Brolga at 8.30am.

The parade will head down Walker St, then rightonto John St onto Saltwater Creek Rd, left ontoPallas St, then right onto Walker St to regroup atthe Maryborough Cemetery.

From there cars and motorbikes will head out to the Ruff and Tuff event at Biggenden, where proceeds from that event will also go to the Maryborough Hospital Auxiliary.

For more information phone Michael Tucker on 0409 575 284 or Maryborough Ford Car Club's Greg Walters on 0478 414 549.

