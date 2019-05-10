REWARD OFFERED: Candidate's cash promise after signs defaced

About 40 corflutes belonging to One Nation's Hinkler candidate Damian Huxham have been damaged by vandals.

HINKLER'S One Nation candidate Damian Huxham has taken the extraordinary step of offering a $500 cash bounty for people caught defacing his election corflutes.

It follows signs belonging to Mr Huxham and incumbent MP Keith Pitt being defaced across Hervey Bay and Bundaberg over the past week.

Mr Huxham took to Facebook on Tuesday to lash out at the vandals, saying the money for the signs came out of the personal savings he had to "put aside whilst working away from home".

He said he had lost about 10 signs in Hervey Bay and another 30 in Bundaberg.

"I've had to order another 100 more at $8 a pop," Mr Huxham said.

"For a self-funded candidate it gets quite disappointingly expensive.

"Quite a few have been graffitied too - a moustache, glasses and breasts were drawn on some of mine, although quite complimentary but unnecessary."

A number of Mr Pitt's signs were also defaced across Bundaberg in a similar manner.

He has since threatened to prosecute the vandals.

"It is disappointing to have corflutes damaged and go missing, but it happens to all candidates," Mr Pitt said.

"This time however, there have been highly inappropriate messages written on them.

"Whoever is doing this needs to stop and think about the kids that drive past every morning with their parents on their way to school.

"I don't think anyone needs to see that type of language."