Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ummm ... found it. Source - not living in the 18th century.
Ummm ... found it. Source - not living in the 18th century. Google Maps
Offbeat

Reward to prove German city doesn't exist

22nd Aug 2019 7:25 AM

A German city that's been the subject of a long-running online lighthearted conspiracy theory claiming it doesn't really exist is offering big bucks to whoever proves that's true.

Officials in Bielefeld said Wednesday they'll give one million euros ($A1.6 million) to the person who delivers solid proof of its non-existence.

They said there are "no limits to creativity" for entrants, but only incontrovertible evidence will qualify for the prize.

The idea that Bielefeld doesn't exist was first floated by computer expert Achim Held, who posted the satirical claim on the internet in 1994 in an effort to poke fun at online conspiracy theories.

Even German Chancellor Angela Merkel once jokingly cast doubt on the existence of Bielefeld, which is allegedly located about 330 kilometres west of Berlin.

More Stories

city germany practical joke social media

Top Stories

    Supply risk revealed as M'boro prepares for industry boom

    premium_icon Supply risk revealed as M'boro prepares for industry boom

    News There are fears Maryborough's power supply won't be able to meet the rapidly growing demand as the city prepares for a manufacturing boom

    Dire warning as shocking flu death toll revealed

    premium_icon Dire warning as shocking flu death toll revealed

    News Flu not only killing elderly in Queensland

    'Las Vegas is cheaper': Bay flights breaking business budget

    premium_icon 'Las Vegas is cheaper': Bay flights breaking business budget

    News The drama over flight prices at the airport continues

    FISHING: How to avoid south westerlies this week

    premium_icon FISHING: How to avoid south westerlies this week

    Fishing Want to feed the family this weekend?