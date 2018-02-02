Reyne withdraws from By the C concert

SINGER SWAP: Legendary performer Jon Stevens, from INXS and Noiseworks, will replace James Reyne on stage at the By the C Concert on February 10.

MUSICIAN James Reyne has cancelled his performance at the By The C concert at Seafront Oval on Saturday, February 10, after strong medical advice.

The announcement was made on the By the C Facebook page on Thursday, which also stated that while Reyne won't be taking to the stage, legendary performer Jon Stevens would be taking his place.

"Due to medical experts advising him not to perform, James Reyne has unfortunately had to withdraw from the By The C Hervey Bay line-up," the statement said.

Other performers include John Farnham, The Black Sorrows and Ross Wilson.

The concert will be held from 3.30pm to 9.30pm. Tickets are $55.90 for children and $111.93 for adults.

Tickets are available from ticketmaster.com.au.