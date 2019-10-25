Reynolds fired up for ‘cool, fun’ Gold Coast

Penrite Racing has unveiled KISS-inspired race suits for their drivers to match their striking livery at the Vodafone Gold Coast 600 this weekend. David Reynolds, Luke Youlden, Anton De Pasquale and Will Brown will take on the personas of the world-famous band members. Reynolds rocked a replica of the Demon (Gene Simmons); De Pasquale the Starchild (Paul Stanley); Youlden the Spaceman (Tommy Thay

Penrite Racing has unveiled KISS-inspired race suits for their drivers to match their striking livery at the Vodafone Gold Coast 600 this weekend. David Reynolds, Luke Youlden, Anton De Pasquale and Will Brown will take on the personas of the world-famous band members. Reynolds rocked a replica of the Demon (Gene Simmons); De Pasquale the Starchild (Paul Stanley); Youlden the Spaceman (Tommy Thay

Supercars jet David Reynolds believes he was robbed of a podium finish at Bathurst by the "go slow" controversy and is out to make amends at the Gold Coast 600.

Reynolds finished fifth in the Bathurst 1000 earlier this month following DJR Team Penske's controversial team orders which helped Scott McLaughlin clinch a maiden win at Mount Panorama.

Reynolds won Bathurst in 2017 before infamously suffering fatigue in his race defence last year, which cruelled his chance of back-to-back victories.

The Erebus speedster was in the mix to win this year's race before DJR's Fabian Coulthard's moves impacted hugely on the contest, earning the team a record $250,000 fine.

The straight-shooting Reynolds has been critical of his rivals' actions and said he could have been standing on the podium if not for the controversy.

"We were definitely a chance (of winning), we were on for a podium but it's a different race after what happened," he said.

"They got the maximum penalty. Was it enough? Probably not.

"That's all I can really say. Hopefully it never happens again."

Reynolds won a race at the Gold Coast 600 in 2013 and has generally been a strong performer on the streets of Surfers Paradise.

He is out of championship contention in sixth spot but wants to end the year on a high with three rounds to go.

"I love this weekend, after Bathurst this is my next favourite event on the calendar," he said.

"It's a cool track, heaps of fun and very difficult.

Reynolds performed well at Bathurst.

"Our style of car suits this track better than most other tracks. Hopefully we're all right.

"I was third (in the championship) until Townsville and we've had a few bad runs since then. We need to get back to a nice consistent base of performing well."

Reynolds and his Erebus teammates will sport KISS livery and race suits this weekend as part of a promotion for the legendary band's appearance at the season-ending Newcastle event next month.

"I love it, I'm a bit of a KISS fan and I never thought I'd get the chance to see them," Reynolds said.

"They're a bit before my era but I can appreciate that style of music, who they were and the characters they played."