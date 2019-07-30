RFAC driving force behind Kia donation

DREAM DONATION: The donation of a 2019 Kia Carnival from Rally for a Cause has changed the lives of Toni and Janelle Chirio and their twin boys, Hudson and Mason.

BEFORE June 14, the Chirio family would struggle to get their two disabled boys in and out of their compact Holden Trailblazer.

But life changed for the better on that day when Janelle and Toni Chirio - who are mothers to their adorable six-year-old twins Hudson and Mason - first set eyes on their brand new specially modified 2019 white Kia Carnival coming down the street.

Local charity Rally for a Cause is behind the life-changing donation after raising enough money to buy the vehicle through an Art Union raffle, with the major prize being a $97,500 Toyota LandCruiser.

Janelle said the Kia came with a freedom motors family conversion, which includes a ramp at the back of the vehicle and the middle of the car cut out to make room for Hudson's wheelchair.

It means that both boys are now able to get into the car independently or with very limited support.

"We were in total disbelief that it was actually our car and we were able to make our dreams come true," Janelle said.

"It was the height and space more than anything ... we had to lift Hudson several times a day in and out of the car, his wheelchair couldn't fit in the boot anymore and Mason wasn't able to climb in independently either.

"Now we are able to wheel Hudson into the car and he can transfer into his car seat by himself.

"Mason is able to get himself in and out of the car independently now too.

"It's so much easier for both boys and for Toni's and my backs.

"We're also now able to change Hudson in the car rather than lay him on the floor of a public toilet."

Because of the sliding doors, Janelle says, they are now also able to park in a standard car park and leave the disabled car parks for others.

Janelle and Toni say they are forever grateful to Rally for a Cause and everyone who helped make their wish become a reality.

"We honestly cannot thank Rally for a Cause enough, for putting their faith, time and effort into helping us reach our dream.

"To each person who shared or liked our social media posts and to the people who purchased tickets, we thank you all.

"Without you, our children and ourselves would not have an easier and better life."

Rally for a Cause has supported more than 75 families and individuals in the past five years, with funds also raised through its biggest annual fundraiser the Dunga Derby.

The rally is a four-day coast to country adventure, which leaves Hervey Bay on August 1.

Nominations for potential beneficiaries can be made to the charity using its standard nomination form, which can be found online at rallyforacause.org.au/ nominatea-recipient.