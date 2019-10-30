Menu
Rheed McCracken, far right, competing at the Rio Paralympics.
Athletics

Rheed McCracken the wheel thing

by Amanda Lulham
30th Oct 2019 8:07 AM
Even Rheed McCracken admits it sounds a little weird.

Training for thousands of hours a year, covering 15km a day, five days a week, to get around one hundredths of a second faster.

For McCracken it is the difference between a world title or not. The difference between an Olympic gold and silver.

It is what gets him out of bed in winter to train in the cold.

It is what motivates him to put 100 per cent into every training session he does.

 

Rheed McCracken, far right, competing at the Rio Paralympics.
And it's what is inspiring this Newcastle racer to leave no stone unturned in his preparation for the upcoming world championships in Dubai in November.

"It's so little, the difference between first and second," said the multiple Australian Paralympian and former world record holder in the 100m.

"My event is over in a blink of an eye, less than 15 seconds.

"It is crazy but it's why I love it. I love training, I love what I do.

"I do 100m but I average around 15km a session. It seems strange to people."

 

Back in the day. A young Rheed McCracken with Kurt Fearnley back in 2012.
Australian Paralympian Rheed McCracken competing in a race in Brisbane.
McCracken, born with cerebral palsy and in a wheelchair for 10 years, is now seeing a sport psychologist up to twice a week as he works on his mental fitness.

The 22-year-old is leaving nothing to chance in his bid to win the 100m at the World Para Athletics championships in Dubai, the first time they have been held in the United Arab Emirates.

"I'm trying to do all the one percenters I have lacked a little in previous times, particularly in the mental side," he said.

"I'm trying to do all the little things I haven't done in previous years.

"Seeing the sport psychologist a couple of times a week is part of that. Staying calm, more relaxed."

McCracken won silver in the 100m at both the Paralympics in Rio in 2016 and the last world titles.

He will also race the 800m in Dubai.

