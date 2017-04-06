Rhiannon's shot at the top for Youth Games

SHOT AT BAHAMAS: Rhiannon Revell-Blair is preparing for selections for the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in July.

EVEN with her studies, Rhiannon Revell-Blair hasn't lost sight on her goal of playing Women's Rugby at Youth Games.

The 16-year-old St Margaret's Anglican Girls School student has been selected to play at the Australian Women's Commonwealth Games 2017 Wider Squad, with the team preparing for selections for the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in July, to be held in the Bahamas.

Rhiannon said she felt "privileged to be in the team”.

"I was really stoked when I got the nomination. It means a lot to me, as I've been training so hard for this,” she said.

"It's a kind of dream- come-true moment for me.”

Rhiannon's talent on the field runs deep, with a father having played representative rugby league and her uncle now playing in the English Super League.

At age 14 she was chosen for the Australian under-14 rugby league team touring the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

But she now faces the nervous wait to see if she has made the Bahamas squad, after returning from training camps with the Australian squad.

"After this camp I'll find out if I make the Bahamas squad,” Rhiannon said.

To prepare for the role, Rhiannon trains six days a week, morning and night, while juggling her studies at St Margaret's.