Rhys meets his footy idols

HE MAY be just nine-years-old, but Rhys Shepherd has dreams of becoming a State of Origin legend.

The Hervey Bay schoolboy met his idols on Tuesday at the Origin Fan Day which he said was a dream come true.

"It's awesome to meet the Origin players," he said.

Maroons Fraser Coast Fan Day - Rhys Sheperd meets Coen Hess and Ben Hunt. Alistair Brightman

"I just love football and I've been watching it since I was born."

Of the players he had the chance to meet, Rhys said he was most star struck when he met Cameron Munster, his favourite player.

"He was really nice," Rhys said.

One day, Rhys hopes to hit the field and play in State of Origin and so far, he's on his way.

"I've played (football) for a couple of years," he said.

"I want to be like one of the (Origin players) and play when I'm older."

"That's my dream."