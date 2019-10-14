RICH V POOR: How incomes for Fraser Coast schools compare:

ONE Fraser Coast school received more than $62.8 million in State and Federal Government money in three years - giving it the highest funding in the region.

The massive amount of money some schools have received from governments can be revealed after an independent compilation of figures from the MySchool website.

Urangan high parent, Judy Benecke, said she was surprised to hear the school had the most funding but could see where it was being spent.

"They must have the funds to support that many different curriculars," Ms Benecke said.

She said the school offered performing arts, music, cooking and equestrian classes, as well as counselling and support services.

"They have new innovations all the time, like my daughter Paige did a Certificate 4 in Music and to my knowledge it's the only school in Queensland outside of Brisbane that has that course," Ms Benecke said.

"The kids have lots of opportunities to do basically anything they want in their subjects."

Urangan State High School, in Urangan, received more money from government coffers than any other school in the region, receiving $62.8 million over the three most recently available years. Aldridge State High School, Maryborough, received the second highest amount of state and federal government funding with $46.4 million.

Hervey Bay State High School in Pialba was the third highest in the region receiving $46.4 million over the three year period.

The figures reveal exactly how much money every school has received from government funding over 2015, 2016 and 2017 calendar years and how much money has been spent on capital projects over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 financial years.

Brooweena State School in Brooweena received the most government funding per student of any school in the Fraser Coast region.

The school, which had 12 students in 2017, received $28,659 in government funding for each child.

Tiaro State School in Tiaro received $22,784 for each of its 12 students in 2017 - the Fraser Coast region's second highest funding per student.

Over 2015, 2016 and 2017 financial years, Hervey Bay State High School, in Pialba, spent $12.3 million on capital expenditure, more than any other school in the Fraser Coast region.

Over that same three year period Riverside Christian College spent $3.8 million on capital expenditure, the region's second highest. St James Lutheran College spent $3.4 million on capital expenditure over that period, the third highest in the Fraser Coast region.

Region's most funded schools

Urangan State High School: $62.8 million Aldridge State High School: $46.4 million Hervey Bay State High School: $40.2 million Xavier Catholic College: $38.4 million Maryborough State High School: $33.2 million Kawungan State School: $31.1 million Riverside Christian College: $30 million Yarrilee State School: $25.7 million Sandy Strait State School: $22 million Fraser Coast Anglican College: $22.2 million

Region's least funded schools

Brooweena State School: $1 million Gundiah State School: $1.2 million Mungar State School: $1.8 million Tiaro State School: $1.9 million Bauple State School: $2.2 million Parke State School: $2.4 million Bayside Christian Academy: $3.4 million Howard State School: $4.5 million Albert State School: $5 million Biggenden State School: $7.5 million

Region's schools with the highest capital expenditure

Hervey Bay State High School: $12.3 million Riverside Christian College: $3.8 million St James Lutheran College: $3.4 million Aldridge State High School: $1.3 million Fraser Coast Anglican College: $1.2 million Xavier Catholic College: $1.2 million Yarrilee State School: $1 million Urangan State High School: $942,213 St Mary's College: $909,567 St Mary's Primary School: $803,806