Rick Whittle announces candidacy for Division 6

A bit about yourself

Hervey Bay has been my home for 23 years. I have spent over thirty years working in media and marketing. For the past 12 years I have presented the Saturday morning program for ABC as well as other programs and producing. For ten years I worked as a community educator for Lifeline, presenting programs to students throughout the Wide Bay and Burnett region.

I have also worked in the disability and job network. I have witnessed first hand how the high unemployment has affected the region and the stress it puts on people’s life.

Why are you running

Hervey Bay has been good to me, and instead of sitting back and commenting on the actions of council. I thought it was time, I threw my hat into the ring and made a positive contribution to our region.

What are your top three priorities?

Maintain our existing infrastructure to provide stability and growth for our region. Address the high unemployment in our region by promoting and strategising ways to encourage major businesses to invest and employ local people.

Protect, maintain and improve our greatest asset, the foreshore. We are a coastal city, the foreshore and the Esplanade is the show piece of our city.

It helps generate tourism which help drive the economy, as well as providing us with a place to live which is envied by so many people outside the region.