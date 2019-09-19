Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A ride share driver accused of sexually assaulting a passenger four times has been committed to stand trial.
A ride share driver accused of sexually assaulting a passenger four times has been committed to stand trial.
Crime

Ride share driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger

by Lea Emery
19th Sep 2019 3:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RIDE share driver accused of sexually assaulting a passenger four times has been committed to stand trial in the Southport District Court.

Shabdal Singh, 25, is yet to enter pleas to four counts of sexual assault and one count of entering a dwelling to commit an indictable offence.

It is alleged Singh sexually assaulted the 21-year-old woman after dropping her off at a Southport address about 2am on April 2.

Police allege he followed her into the home after dropping her off and sexually assaulted her in the bedroom.

The woman allegedly tried to fight him off, alerting other people at the home.

Singh then allegedly fled.

Magistrate Jane Bentley this morning committed Singh to stand trial in the district court at a later date.

When asked if he had anything to say, Singh said: "No, Your Honour".

More Stories

court crime editors picks ride sharing sexual assault

Top Stories

    College students collect water bottles to drench drought

    premium_icon College students collect water bottles to drench drought

    News Fraser Coast Anglican College has risen to the challenge to organise the collection of sealed water bottles

    NEW DATA: Fraser Coast's top emergency room complaints

    premium_icon NEW DATA: Fraser Coast's top emergency room complaints

    Lifestyle What brings people to Wide Bay's emergency rooms

    WARNING: Reckless Fraser Island drivers put on notice

    premium_icon WARNING: Reckless Fraser Island drivers put on notice

    News Police issue school holiday safety warning

    HAUNTED: Spooky history behind M'boro open house

    premium_icon HAUNTED: Spooky history behind M'boro open house

    Whats On 'Strange noises and auras in photos'