Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rider fined $1245 after going nearly triple speed limit

26th Feb 2020 5:31 AM

 

A Queensland cop has been left shocked after spotting a motorbike rider travelling at almost triple the speed limit in the Mackay region.

An officer from Mackay Road's Policing Unit recorded the motorbike rider allegedly travelling at 153km/h in a 60km zone on a road in Eimeo last Wednesday.

The male rider, 36, had a passenger on the bike when he was stopped by police.

The officer told him, "You were absolutely flying when you came over that hill. I have never in my time as a police officer seen a speed like that in a 60 zone."

Picture: Queensland Police via Twitter

The rider also had their bike immobilised for seven days. Picture: Queensland Police via Twitter

 

The rider was handed a penalty of $1245, and given eight demerit points.

He also had his motorbike immobilised for seven days, and his licence suspended for a six month period.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks mackay rider

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bay airport upgrade to land opportunities for locals

        premium_icon Bay airport upgrade to land opportunities for locals

        News The $20-million project is expected to see work opportunities trickle down to local companies

        Lost friendship ring comes full circle after 46 years

        premium_icon Lost friendship ring comes full circle after 46 years

        News The ring fell off Glenda O’Brien’s hand while washing a car in 1974.

        Check-up needed before doctor shortage hits us hard

        premium_icon Check-up needed before doctor shortage hits us hard

        News It doesn’t take a medical expert to see things need to change

        Maryborough pound office temporarily closed

        premium_icon Maryborough pound office temporarily closed

        News The Maryborough pound in Bright Street will undergo refurbishment.