Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

AN 18-YEAR-old male suffered a suspected collarbone fracture after a motorcycle accident in Takura on Sunday morning.

Paramedics were called out to the accident at the intersection of Torbanlea Pilaba Rd and Mungomery Rd about 11.34am after the motorcycle crashed.

The rider was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

No-one else was injured.