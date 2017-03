QAS officers assisted the rider, who collided with a tree along Doolong South Rd earlier this morning.

A 27-YEAR-old motorcycle rider was hospitalised after a collision at Doolong South Rd in Wondunna early Sunday morning.

The rider slammed into a tree along the Wondunna road about 10.27am on Sunday morning.

The rider suffered neck and back injuries from the incident.

Queensland Ambulance Services attended the scene and were assisted by officers from the Hervey Bay Rural Fire Services during the transport.

The man remains in a stable condition in Hervey Bay Hospital.