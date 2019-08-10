Rider recognised as junior sportsperson of the month

Mayor George Seymour and Sarah Bailey-Wilkinson present Henry Rider with his junior sportsperson of the month award.

Mayor George Seymour and Sarah Bailey-Wilkinson present Henry Rider with his junior sportsperson of the month award. Brendan Bowers

SPORTSPERSON OF THE MONTH: Determination is a word that describes the Fraser Coast junior sportsperson for the month of July.

Henry Rider is a Queensland wheelchair basketball athlete.

He has cerebral palsy and is in a motorised wheelchair.

A chance meeting with Michael Oxley, who had just returned from the under-25 women's world wheelchair basketball sparked interest from Henry, who asked if this was something he could do.

It created a partnership of coach and pupil and many hours of training later, Henry has progressed to a manual chair and is now pushing himself not only in everyday life but on the basketball court.

Henry scored his first goal at the KM Pearson Stadium on November 24, 2018.

He wanted to form a team from the Fraser Coast, so a Come & Try Day was arranged by the Maryborough Basketball Association and Sporting Wheelies Qld.

He represented Queensland at the national junior wheelchair basketball titles in April at Townsville.

Henry was part of the newly formed Fraser Coasters and participated in the State Classics in May where the team won a gold medal in B division.

Henry was named MVP and selected in the All Star Five.

"I am surprised to receive this award but I am also honoured,” Henry said.

As part of the monthly award, Henry received a framed certificate from Mayor George Seymour and a gift voucher from the Hervey Bay RSL.

Henry was quizzed on what he would spend the voucher on.

"I will keep it until I turn 18 in few months and come back an enjoy a few drinks,” he said.

Councillor Seymour congratulated Henry on receiving the award.

"I want to congratulate Henry for the award and his efforts in bringing wheelchair basketball back to the Fraser Coast,” he said.

To nominate someone for the junior or senior sportsperson of the month, go to the Fraser Coast Regional Council website: www.frasercoast.qld .gov.au.