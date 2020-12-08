Cause of 'bodies and bike parts' crash under investigation

THUMBS UP: After bring placed in an induced coma following a crash into a police motorbike at around 55kmph, Ben Carmen (Nero Continental) is recovering from significant injuries.

A RIDER has woken from a coma, as investigations continue into the cause of a crash involving a police motorcyclist at the weekend.

Cyclist Ben Carmen was flown to hospital on the Gold Coast after being injured taking part in the final day of the National Road Series on the Tweed.

The scene of the accident was described as a mass casualty situation with bodies and bike parts everywhere.

It is understood the crash occurred about 7.20am after a police officer halted on the far left-hand side of the road to ensure that a driver, who had allegedly ignored directions to stop and wait while the race went past, wouldn't continue out onto the course.

Race director Mike Crawley confirmed the course was not a closed circuit.

"At this stage our priority is caring for the injured riders," he said.

"We are also working with the police to establish the contributing factor which led to the situation which unfolded, however, this is a low-traffic road and we have been racing here for some years without incident."

Emergency services were called to Eviron Rd, Eviron, about 10km north east of Murwillumbah, following reports multiple cyclists had been injured on the first lap of 14km loop around Farrant's Hill.

Officers from Tweed Byron Police District attended and were told a group of cyclists crashed into a police motorcyclist who was conducting traffic duties for the event.

NSW Ambulance paramedics and a Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter critical medical team crew treated nine cyclists and the officer at the scene and all were transported to hospitals in Tweed Heads, Gold Coast and Murwillumbah with non-life-threatening injuries.

RACE CANCELLED: An horrific crash involving nine cyclists and police motorcyclist occurred on the final day of the National Road Series on the first lap of the race around 7.20am on Sunday December 6, 2020.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, a Nero Continental representative tweeted on Ben Carmen's condition.

"Ben Carmen is out of surgery, awake and in good spirits" the Tweet said.

"He's been talking with his family and the team completely in shock of the outpouring of support everyone has provided.

"Carmen was operated on Sunday for issues with tibia, fibula and patella. No head injuries to report. His family are with him."

To date the other injuries include: Cameron Scott (ARA-Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) has suffered a fractured pelvis, Tom Bolton (Oliver's Real Food Racing), received a serious gash to his leg, and head cut and teammate Liam White has sustained an injury to his shoulder, and is understood he will fly to Victoria for surgery.

Tom Chapman (Team Bridgelane) remains in hospital after fracturing his tibia near the knee, teammate Ben Metcalfe lost a great deal of skin, while Aiden Buttigieg (CycleHouse) fractured his collarbone after crashing into a ditch on the right-hand side of the road.

It is understood strong crosswinds ensured the peloton was reduced to single file, with riders attacking from the head of the bunch.

As the peloton was lined out on the left-hand side, while leading riders could avoid the halted motorbike, those following had progressively less time to avoid a crash and Cameron Scott (ARA-Pro Racing Sunshine Coast), slammed into the rear of the motorbike at an estimated speed around 55kmh to 60kmh.

Many other riders were also involved as they collided with Scott and each other.

According to social media, Cyclehouse teammates Mat Ross and Ryan Schilt, whom had been riding abreast of Scott at the time, narrowly missed crashing, but said Scott had "no chance" and many riders were down on the road for some time.

The men's race was called off at 8.20am although the women's race was run three hours later.

