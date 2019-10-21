Riders take on Dundowran Road track

HOT WORK: David Robertson in the 30-39 yrs vets class was flying off the mound on the Dundowran Road track during Round Six of the 2019 Motocross Series

MOTO CROSS: Hervey Bay Motorcross club volunteer and club stalwart Bruce Porich had a good day out at the Dundowran Road track.

With sand and dirt on his bike equipment and protective gear drenched with sweat, Porich enjoyed the camaraderie of fellow riders at the Round Six of the 2019 Series.

"This is my first full season doing moto cross and it was hard work on the sand track today,” he said.

Despite not earning any placings with his Husqvarna FC 450, Porich enjoyed the challenge of getting onto the track and pushing the limits.

There was 80 nominations for the race meet with riders from Gladstone to Gold Coast and out to Kingaroy.

In hot trying conditions, the roar of the bikes from the nine different classes tried their best for competition points for the overall championship points.

Club president said there was a good representation of the region's riders.

"This is regarded by many of the riders as one of the best tracks in Australia and the numbers here today are proof of that,” he said.

"We have had a couple of spills with the riders but nothing major to worry about with.”

The overnight rain helped to settle the track down for the riders and not need the water truck to settle the dirt down.

He said there is an upcoming 'come and try' day on November 3.

Placings: 50CC Auto - 1. Jaxson Mullins 2. Jake Wilkinson 3. Logan Mullins. 50cc Demo 4-8 yrs Mx - 1. Alex Kenny. 2. Ryan Voss. 3. Reed Rainbow. 65cc 7-9 yrs & 10 - 11 yrs 1. Izaak Turello. 2. Caleb Cattell. 3. Beau Gordon. Mini Lite 9-11 yrs Mx 1. Slade Oberhardt. 2. Ashar Brown. 3. Clayton Bogucki. Jnr Lites - 1. James Walters. 2. William Kennedy. 3. Seth Tomekovic Vets 30 - 39 yrs - 1. Steven Groves. 2. Benjamin D'Arcy. 3. Lee Voss. Snr Lites - 1. Sam Larsen. 2. Steven Groves. 3. Ben Cook. Snr Unlimited - 1. Jesse Bishop. 2. Connor Walton. 3. Rick Hornigne.