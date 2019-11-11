Menu
Hervey Bay Equestrian Centre - Xtreme Cowboy Racing clinic - Device Holmes on Music Man from Maryborough.
Riders take racing to a new Extreme

BRENDAN BOWERS
11th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
EXTREME COWBOY RACING: A new equestrian sport in the form of extreme cowboy racing has arrived on the Fraser Coast.

The Southern Cross Xtreme Cowboy Racing association incorporated last week and held their first event a come and try day on Saturday at the Hervey Bay Equestrian Centre.

Club president Natasha Webber was ecstatic with the turnout for their first event.

“The interest was so great we had to cap the numbers,” she said.

Over 20 riders were on hand to learn about extreme cowboy racing.

Established in 2002 by Craig Cameron extreme cowboy racing is an event in which horses and riders compete over a timed trail course featuring obstacles and tasked beyond those found on a traditional show-pen trail course.

The event strives to test a horse’s versatility and willingness to work and a rider’s skills at negotiating a course of obstacles in harmony with the horse.

Extreme cowboy racing is the fastest growing equine sport in the United States.

Having been a member of the Burrum District Active Riders, Webber created the new club to be solely focused and dedicated to extreme cowboy racing.

“It is a wonderful sport that teaches the horse to make decisions instead of forcing the horse to do something,” she said.

Webber believes it is a natural way to train a horse.

“It takes horses out of their comfort zone and builds their confidence, along with the riders confidence,” she said.

The newly formed club will be based at the Hervey Bay Equestrian Centre and will also hold events at the Maryborough Showgrounds.

“On the March 22 next year we are hosting the Queensland State Titles with riders having the opportunity to earn selection to the National Titles in Ballaratt,” Webber said.

The Extreme Cowboy Racing world pro champion Magen Warlick will be here to judge the State titles.

Webber is encouraging any person who wants to learn the sport to give it a go.

“We have a Facebook page, Southern Cross Xtreme Cowboy Racing and would love to help introduce people to the sport,” she said.

