Riders will fly on Sunday at Dundowran Road track

MOTORCROSS: Hervey Bay Motorcross riders will be chewing up the Dundowran Road track on Sunday with a full day of action packed racing.

The race track will host Round Six of the 2019 Series with competition points at a premium for the riders.

Club president Tim Roker said there will be a strong representation of riders on the day.

"There will be approximately 60 riders ranging in age from four to 55 years old,” Roker said.

"This is an important meet of the year with many riders aiming to increase their overall points tally.”

Jaxson Mullins in the 50cc Auto competition has won every race this year and has a strong lead in his class.

It will be a tight day of competition in the Senior Unlimited Class with the top three riders Steven Groves, Chris Odorico and Corey Abood with only 25 points difference between them.

The club will have on display its Can Am Defender, an all-terrain first aid recovery vehicle.

"The club will be proudly showing off the vehicle that we were able to purchase because of a grant we received from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund,” he said.

Gates open 7am with practice rounds starting at 9am and competition racing 10am.

Spectators entry is free on the day with a full canteen and bar facilities.

Roker said the club is planning for a Come and Try Day during early November.