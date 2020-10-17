Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

'Ridiculous’ cost of dogs during pandemic

by Isabella Magee
17th Oct 2020 4:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

During the pandemic, the demand for a furry friend has gone to "ridiculous" levels with pets now scarce across the state.

Even those willing to spend the big bucks are finding it hard, with pet prices tripling in comparison to 12 months ago. Some high-demand puppy breeds are even selling for prices as high as $8000 to $10,000.

 

 

 

There is currently a huge demand for poodle-cross puppies. Picture: Tara Croser
There is currently a huge demand for poodle-cross puppies. Picture: Tara Croser

 

Coorparoo resident Margot Furlonger is one of those who paid an "exorbitant" $4500 to get her hands on a sought-after breed.

"Last year when I was looking, cavoodles were about $2000 and with COVID and now working from home, I wanted to get one, but they now are costing $4000 to $6000," she said.

Reader poll

Would you pay $5000 for a puppy?

View Results

Brisbane's most popular dog: 'If I had 200, I could sell them today'

Pet stores have noticed the demand for dogs increase, with Helensvale Pets Paradise saying they've increased their prices in response.

Originally published as 'Ridiculous' cost of dogs during pandemic

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus dogs living costs pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Push for upgrade at notorious Coast intersection

        Premium Content Push for upgrade at notorious Coast intersection

        News Bay candidate wants Boundary Rd upgrade to include nightmare corner

        Formals, aged care: More freedom as COVID restrictions ease

        Premium Content Formals, aged care: More freedom as COVID restrictions ease

        Education Students will now be able to dance at their school formals

        OPINION: Why Gladys Berejiklian must hold firm for now

        Premium Content OPINION: Why Gladys Berejiklian must hold firm for now

        Opinion Do this for the women who will come after you

        NAMED: Woman killed in Susan River crash identified

        Premium Content NAMED: Woman killed in Susan River crash identified

        News The crash happened on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd