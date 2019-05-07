Menu
Police arrested two males at 4.30am this morning after allegedly finding a sawn-off shot gun in a tool box in the boot of the car.
Cody Fox
Crime

RIDING SHOTGUN: Driver hit with raft of weapons charges

Jodie Callcott
by
7th May 2019 3:06 PM
A MAN will front court charged with a raft of weapons offences after allegedly driving with a loaded sawn-off shotgun in his car.

Police pulled over the man, 35, during routine patrols in Pialba about 4.30am today.

They allegedly found the dangerous weapon in a tool box in the boot of the car.

The man was also allegedly in possession of multiple hunting knives.

Senior Sergeant Dave Harbison said the weapon was fully loaded.

"We are still investigating the origin of the firearm and if it has been used in any other offences," Snr Sgt Harbison said.

"It's an offence to carry knives in a public place, and in this instance, a public place can also be a vehicle on the street."

Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison addressing the media.
Cody Fox

Snr Sgt Harbison said cutting down a firearm was an aggravated firearm offence and could lead to jail time.

"People like this in possession of a firearm, there's only one thing that's going to happen and it's not going to end well, so it was a great result to get a firearm of this nature off the street," he said.

Police are investigating the origin of the shotgun and will look into whether it was stolen or traded through the black market.

The driver was charged with possession of a shortened firearm and possession of knives in a public place.

He was remanded in custody and will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The man was driving with a 30-year-old passenger when he was stopped.

The passenger was released pending further inquiries.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

