Riding without helmet results in drugs charge

Carlie Walker
by
9th May 2020 6:00 AM
POLICE have charged a 27-year-old Maryborough man with possession of a dangerous drug after he was stopped along Ferry St in Maryborough about 6.30pm on May 7 allegedly riding a bicycle without a helmet.

It will be alleged that when spoken to by police, a search of the person's items was conducted and police found a quantity of marijuana.

Police questioned the man in relation to the allegedly located items and as a result the man was charged with possession of a dangerous drug.

He is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on September 1.

In a different incident, police charged a 39-year-old River Heads woman with two counts of possession of a dangerous drug and two counts of possession of drug utensils when police stopped a vehicle on Beach Rd in Pialba about 3.30am on May 8 for the purpose of a random breath test.

As a result, police spoke to the female driver of the vehicle and police carried out a search of the vehicle.

Police allegedly found drug items and drug utensils and the woman was questioned in relation to the located items.

As a result, the woman was charged with multiple times offences for possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensils.

She is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on July 30.

fccourt fcpolice maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

