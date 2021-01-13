Menu
Auditions for Inspector Drake and the Black Widow will be held at ZPAC Theatre.
Right for the part? Auditions to be held for Bay play

Carlie Walker
13th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Auditions for Z-PAC Theatre’s suspenseful new production are set to go ahead later this month.

Inspector Drake and the Black Widow, both a who-dunnit and a comedy, will be performed at the Hervey Bay theatre later this year.

On January 23 from 10am, auditions will be held for the various roles at the Zephyr St theatre.

It will be the second production of the year for the group of thespians, with Two Weeks with the Queen also set to be performed in coming months.

The play is a murder mystery with plenty of laughs thrown in.

When oil tycoon John Johnson is found with a huge sword in his back, it looks like a straightforward case of unlawful death.

But things in Drake’s world are never as they seem.

For once, Sergeant Plod thinks he knows all the answers. And so he should.

After all, he’s relating the events through a series of flashbacks, so he knows how it all ends. But if Plod is right, the legendary Inspector Drake is about to make a terrible mistake.

And there’s something even more disturbing – the trusty Sergeant has been troubled by a recurring nightmare.

It’s a nightmare involving spiders, and the image of a man, lying dead. That man is Inspector Drake.

Is this just another confusing flashback? Or the horrible truth of Drake’s final destiny?

After all, when the Black Widow lays her deadly trap, it’s just a matter of time.

To find out more about auditions, contact the director David Coleman on 0408 074768

