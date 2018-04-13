'Right now more than anything we need a healer': Seymour

ACTING mayor George Seymour wants to stay in the Fraser Coast council's top job, announcing he will run for mayor in the upcoming by-election.



Cr Seymour said his campaign will focus on restoring community confidence and providing leadership to the council.



He joins the race alongside fellow councillor Darren Everard, former deputy mayor David Dalgleish and farmer Tony Pantlin in the race to be the region's next mayor.



Fraser Coast residents will go back to the polls on May 5 to decide who will replace ex-mayor Chris Loft.



Cr Seymour said the region needs a "steady hand" and "someone who who can restore stability to the council and build confidence in the community".



"As Acting Mayor over the past two months that has been my priority but there is more to do," Cr Seymour said.



Cr Seymour first moved to the Fraser Coast in early 2004 to work as a solicitor.



He was first elected to council in 2012 and was re-elected unopposed as Deputy Mayor in 2016.



"The Fraser Coast is a beautiful region with unlimited potential; it needs a council that the community has confidence in," he said.



Cr Seymour has been filling in as mayor since Mr Loft's sacking in February.



Mr Loft was unceremoniously dumped from the council by the State Government after multiple breaches of the Local Government Act.



When the by-election was announced, Cr Seymour did not rule out running in the election.



If elected, Cr Seymour said he would work to "lift the standards by which other levels of government and the community see the council" within the first few months.



"We've been through a very rough two years and right now we need someone who is experienced and has a demonstrated ability to settle things down and work with others," he said.



"It's been two years of upheaval, debate and discord, and right now more than anything we need a healer, someone who can put the pieces back together."



Cr Seymour said he would take leave effective from the date of the close of nominations.



Interest in the by-election has been mounting since sitting councillor Darren Everard announced he would run for mayor in March.



Nominations close next Tuesday, the same day Mr Loft will appeal his sacking in the Supreme Court.

