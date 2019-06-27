Right time for a big street party

Robert and Meryl Lovell from Lismore with their 1907 De Dion Bouton at last year's party.

Robert and Meryl Lovell from Lismore with their 1907 De Dion Bouton at last year's party. Alistair Brightman

COMMUNITY feedback has been the inspiration behind the latest Maryborough City Street Party.

With the party backing onto Steamfesta and the beginning of the Mary Poppins Festival, organisers are expecting this to be their best yet.

The 2019 Poppins Street Party has double the stallholders from their Easter event with marketeers lining Wharf St from Richmond down to the parklands.

There will be plenty of food options from chips and burgers to pulled pork and Souvlaki delicacies.

Local bands Harding's House and Faded Echo will rock out on the river stage and their will be a licensed bar selling spirits.

Local organisations who have joined in the party include Rally for a Cause Dunga Derby with have a stall to raise awareness about their fundraiser, West Scouts Group will recycle cans, and Maryborough Animal Refuge will have their display.

STEAMPUNKED: Brette Pope from Hervey Bay and Jamie Clear from Maryborough share their costume ideas at a previous street party. Alistair Brightman

Autism Kids Fraser Coast are again there to provide for sensory zone and Paisley Park encourage the littlies to join in their arts and crafts activities. There will also be chalk drawing, face painting and fairy floss.

Organiser Kylie Nitz said the event was completely a Maryborough City Progress Association project run by dedicated volunteers.

The association's objective was to work in with the community and get feedback to what the community wants.

"It was a gamble putting it in Wharf St but we said from the beginning, in February last year, what was important is that it got shared around the city," she said.

"We consolidated with an online voting for ideas."

Street performers bring life to the party and entertain crowds. Alistair Brightman

Kylie said they used some of the feedback, including spirits at the bar and armbands that included a drink and sausage sizzle.

Armbands are $25 include kids rides like the bungy run, obstacle course and three-in-one sports course.

Street party goers are encouraged to dress to the steampunk or Mary Poppins theme for a chance to win in the best dressed competition.

Maryborough Christmas Street Party - 6 yr old Kyeden Hayes from Maryborough teams up with The Happy Elf. Alistair Brightman

Maryborough businesses have been invited to take advantage of the opportunity to have a shop-front as a stall at the street party with all fees waived.

"There has been a lot of work involved in this especially with the community consolidation," Kylie said.

"We have had a lot of businesses from Hervey Bay and Bundaberg inquire.

"The street party is hitting the regional aspect which is exciting - Maryborough, Fraser Coast and Wide Bay."

FAST FACTS

The 2019 Poppins Street Party will be held in the Portside Precinct, Wharf St, Maryborough on Saturday, June 29 from 4-9.30pm. For more information, visit Facebook.