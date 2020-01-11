EXCLUSIVE:Open-door policy in plan combat council secrecy

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council is on track to become a leader in transparency.

Under the proposed plan meetings, previously held behind closed doors will be open to the public and council debate and decisions published.

A report, instigated by Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour and prepared by the council's chief executive officer Ken Diehm, will go to the January 22 council meeting.

It proposes a number of changes to meeting processes to improve transparency of the council's decision making process.

"These proposed changes pre-empt the reforms being considered by the State Government in response to the Crime and Corruption Commission's Operation Belcarra and exceed the requirements of the current Local Government Act," Cr Seymour said.

"If the recommendations of the CEO's report are adopted we will be the first local government in Queensland to introduce this level of transparency - and bring council decision making processes out from behind closed doors."

The proposed changes are modelled in part on the Western Australian local government system.

"These reforms change years of practice by councils on the Fraser Coast and are about opening up the doors to the decision making process in a transparent and accountable manner," Cr Seymour said.

"It is about the public's right to know."

Cr Seymour commended the Fraser Coast Chronicle on its involvement in the Right to Know campaign.

"The press plays a very important role in democracies," he said.

Cr Seymour said, in addition to the reforms he was taking to the January council meeting, there would be more to come.

"All levels of government should be continually looking to how their processes, decisions and actions can be made more transparent," he said.

"Being the level of government closest to the communities it represents, local government is best placed to lead the way in accountability reforms."

The report proposes to introduce a Council Agenda Forum to be held on the Wednesday the week prior to each Council meeting, Cr Seymour said.

"At the forum councillors will be able to ask questions and seek clarification on topics on the agenda," he said.

"The meeting will be open to the public."