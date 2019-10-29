Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The forum gets underway in Maryborough.
The forum gets underway in Maryborough.
News

RIGHT TO KNOW: Media excluded from observing forum

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
29th Oct 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEMBERS of the community gathered at the Carriers Arms Hotel yesterday to discuss the future of the region alongside Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders.

Media were invited to attend a press conference prior to the meeting and offered an overlay opportunity at the start of the forum.

But the media was not invited to observe the meeting yesterday, being asked to leave after an opportunity to interview Mr Saunders and Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch and Minister for Education and Minister for Industrial Relations Grace Grace ahead of the forum.

As part of the Chronicle’s Right to Know campaign, the request to stay was made, but ultimately denied.

The forum was then closed to the public.

A communique outlining the day’s discussions was to be widely circulated at the conclusion of the meeting.

fcpolitics fraser coast maryborough right to know
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    SAUNDERS: Maryborough ‘no longer the Detroit of Qld’

    premium_icon SAUNDERS: Maryborough ‘no longer the Detroit of Qld’

    News ‘People are looking at us as the shining light as to how to rebuild a community’

    Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fraser Coast

    Weather There has been a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for the region

    BREAKING: Man hospitalised after car rollover on Fraser Coast

    premium_icon BREAKING: Man hospitalised after car rollover on Fraser...

    Breaking A man has been taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash