Police are searching for the rightful owner of a ring found near the marina in Urangan. Photo: Contributed.

HERVEY BAY police are searching for the rightful owner of a gold ring currently in their possession.

The piece of jewellery was found near the Urangan Marina.

Officers are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“If you are the owner or know who the owner might be you can contact the property office at the Hervey Bay watch house for more information, a spokeswoman said. Proof of ownership will be required before the ring is released,” police said.