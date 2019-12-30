Menu
Popular Fraser Coast band Soul City will perform at the Brolga Theatre on New Year's Eve.
Ring in the new year in style at Brolga Theatre

Shaun Ryan
30th Dec 2019 9:00 AM
MARYBOROUGH is set to ring in the new year in style with a pop-up style party at the Brolga Theatre.

Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor George Seymour said the finishing touches were being put on the program for the event, billed as ‘family-friendly’ and featuring two popular local bands, Derek F Smith and Soul City.

Festivities are set to kick-off at 6pm with singer/songwriter Smith delivering a mix of originals and covers.

Soul City will then have revellers partying into 2020 with their blend of soul, funk, pop and rock and their horn section from 8pm until midnight.

“We’re encouraging families to create their own pop-up party,” Cr Seymour said.

“Bring along your chairs, tables, rugs and pillows, glow sticks, battery lanterns and streamers.”

He is also encouraging people to wear their best and brightest new year’s gear, so it’s time to glow, glitter and sparkle.

“Food vans will be operating, or you can bring a picnic or book a table at the Ebb and Flow restaurant,” he said.

“It is a licensed venue, so BYO alcohol is not permitted.”

Cr Seymour said organisers wanted the event to be as eco-friendly as possible and were encouraging partygoers to use the rubbish bins available.

“Leave only your footprints,” he said.

Prizes will be given to the best dressed and best picnic set-up.

