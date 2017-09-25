31°
Ripe for the picking: grab a kilo of strawberries for $12

THANKS BERRY MUCH: Strawberries on South owner Dawn Eccles-Simkins said there was plenty of produce to go around at today's strawberry picking event.
Blake Antrobus
by

HOW would you like to bag a kilo of strawberries for just $12?

Strawberries on South are hosting a strawberry-picking event on Tuesday at their Wondunna farm, with plenty of produce ripe for the taking.

Owner Dawn Eccles-Simkins, who first held the event last year, said it was so popular that a second date was organised for this year's school holidays.

"This is the flush of the season; kids get to come and see how they've grown and pick some for themselves," Ms Eccles-Simkins said.

"The season has been good this year; they love the dry weather, and the beautiful fruit is starting to come through now."

Hosting events like this is a welcome seachange for the Eccles-Simkins family, who swapped software development for strawberry farming about four years ago.

Ms Eccles-Simkins said it was a "very fulfilling" career.

The strawberry picking event runs from 7.30am Tuesday until sold out at 40 Doolong South Rd, Wondunna.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
