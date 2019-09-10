Ripper night out for local Muay Thai gym

ACTION PACKED: Hayden Clements (blue) and Paiten Rainbow (red) in an exhibition Muay Thai fight held at The Beachouse Hotel on Saturday night.

ACTION PACKED: Hayden Clements (blue) and Paiten Rainbow (red) in an exhibition Muay Thai fight held at The Beachouse Hotel on Saturday night. Brendan Bowers

MUAY THAI: Rippers Gym's first Muay Thai event was an outstanding success according to co-owner Courtney Rainbow.

A crowd of over 600 people attended the evening at the Beachouse Hotel to watch Muay Thai fighters from all over Queensland display their skills.

The night's action began with an exhibition bout between Hayden Clements and local Paiten Rainbow that set the standard for the remainder of the evening.

Paiten Rainbow was not afraid to mix it in the ring with her opponent.

The main event on the card between local Peter De groot and Luke Ruddick from Rockhampton was stopped early with Ruddick declared the winner.

De groot stepped up from his normal weight division and it proved too much of a hurdle to overcome.

The fight of the night was between Hervey Bay's Brodie Kindrea and Josh Wright from Bundaberg.

Kindrea won in a technical knock-out in the third round after Wright received a cut to his head.

First time fighter Josh Rimmington had a tough loss after only taking up the sport seven weeks ago.

He was stopped in the third round by his opponent.

"Both fighters were throwing and landing punches and it came down to who could last the longest,” Rainbow said.

The action was not left to the fighters with a patron entertaining the crowd as the 'card boy' in between rounds.

"We didn't plan it, but the young man was enthusiastic and wanted to help, he kept the crowd entertained all night,” Rainbow said.

Rainbow and the Rippers Gym team are already planning their next fight night for early next year.

"We received positive feedback from all of the fighters and the spectators and want to grow the sport on the Fraser Coast,” she said.

Rainbow encourages any person who wishes to become involved in Muay Thai fighting to contact the club via Facebook.