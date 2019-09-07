Rippers Gym believe Saturday night is alright for fighting

FIGHT-READY: Peter de Groot and Josh Rimmington, back, with Lincoln Davis and Graeme Clarke preparing for tonight's Fight Night.

MUAY THAI: Rippers Gym athletes agree with Elton John - Saturday night is all right for fighting.

The gym will host its first Muay Thai fight night at Hervey Bay's Beach House Hotel tonight.

With a card of 21 fights scheduled, the night will mark the club's first anniversary.

Gym co-owner Courtney Rainbow said the night was a milestone moment.

"It's always been a goal from the start to have a tournament,” Rainbow said.

We have 11 of our own fighters up against fighters from all over Queensland.”

Fighters are travelling from as far away as Cooktown in far north Queensland to take part in the event.

Rainbow has fighters as young as seven competing in their first fight night.

Rippers fighter, Peter De Groot, is scheduled for the main event.

De Groot is currently ranked second in Queensland in the 63.5kg class.

He will step up to the 69kg class for this fight.

"I've been training for about six weeks straight,” De Groot said.

He enjoys the challenge of fighting and testing his opponent's will.

"I expect a TKO in the fourth or fifth round,” he said.

His opponent is Luke Ruddick from the Snake Pit gym in Rockhampton.

The fight night will also mark a first for Josh Rimmington, who will have his debut fight.

"I've been training for seven weeks straight but haven't fought in a tournament match yet,” he said

"Initially I wanted to get fit and motivate myself to do something.

"I wanted to have a goal and something to work towards.”

Rimmington is a business owner and finds it hard to find the motivation to get fit.

"I've taken on some sponsors and raised money for Livin, which is a charity that raises awareness for mental illness,” he said.

Doors open at 4pm with fights to start at 5pm.

Limited tickets are still available for purchase at the door.

Due to the success of the number of entrants and pre-sold tickets, Rainbow is already planning ahead for future events.